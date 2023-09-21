Alaafin: Don’t tamper with kingmakers’ choice, MURIC tells Makinde

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to follow due process and not tamper with the choice of the…

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to follow due process and not tamper with the choice of the Oyo kingmakers (Oyomesi) over the announcement of the new Alaafin of Oyo.

Executive Director, MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement on Wednesday, said the call was due to the controversies surrounding the selection of the next Alaafin of Oyo, especially since it involves announcing Lukman Gbadegesin, the candidate picked by the Oyomesi, as indicated in a document signed by the seven Oyomesi authorities.

He challenged the governor to prove that the label given to him as the governor who likes to install Christians only as Yoruba kings is unsuitable for him.

The statement said, “There has been prolonged controversy over the right candidate to become the next Alaafin of Oyo since the demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on 22nd April 2022 at the age of 83.

“The authentic kingmakers of Oyo who are known as Oyomesi have kicked against the nomination of Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu who is 85 years old for lack of due process.

“A document published in various newspapers two days ago and signed by the seven Oyomesi revealed that the candidate duly selected by the rightful kingmakers of the ancient town is Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin.

“The Oyomesi group affirmed that they had forwarded the name of Prince Gbadegesin to the governor since 4th October 2022. According to them, the Bashorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola, wrongfully picked another candidate, Ayo Ladigbolu, and filed a suit against them in court but he lost the case.”

Akintola urged Makinde to announce the name of the candidate picked by the Oyomesi and backed by the court’s pronouncement.

The statement added, “Archbishop Ladigbolu’s attempt to come through the backdoor to the throne of the Alaafin of Oyo is illegal, illegitimate, unlawful and unconstitutional.

“Tongues are wagging, not only in Oyo town but in the whole state as well as in the South West. This time around, Governor Makinde has to prove that the label given to him as the governor who likes to install Christians only as Yoruba kings is unsuitable for him.

“This year alone, it happened in Ogbomosho where a Redeemed Church pastor, Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, was crowned as king and in Iseyin where another pastor, David Olawale Oyebola, has emerged the Aseyin.

“As a peace-loving and dialogue-inclined human rights organization, MURIC urges the state governor to allow the choice of the authentic kingmakers of Oyo town to prevail by announcing Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin as the next Alaafin of Oyo without any delay,” Akintola said.

