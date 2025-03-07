Alaafin-designate returns from Canada to begin traditional rites

The Alaafin of Oyo-designate, Oba Akeem Owoade, has returned to Nigeria after a seven-week stay in Canada.
He arrived at Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday evening, ahead of his traditional rites and coronation set for April 5.
Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Lagos State’s Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, alongside traditional drummers and dancers.
Oba Owoade had earlier received his Staff of Office from Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde in January but delayed his traditional rites due to personal engagements abroad.
- Bill to strip INEC of power to register, regulate parties scales second reading
- Guinea-Bissau’s Embaló continues to dare ECOWAS
According to his media aide, Bode Durojaiye, the Alaafin-designate will now begin the necessary rites, including visiting specific traditional homes for sacrifices and seclusion at Ipebi, a crucial step before assuming the throne.
However, his emergence has been met with legal challenges. Prince Lukman Gbadegesin and Ismaila Owoade have filed separate lawsuits against his appointment, claiming it violated the Chiefs Law of Oyo State and the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961.
Meanwhile, Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, said anyone who challenges his government’s decisions on traditional institutions in court would only waste time and effort.
Speaking on Thursday while presenting the staff and certificate of office to the newly appointed Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola, the governor vowed that his administration will not interfere in the decisions of traditional institutions as long as due process is followed.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.