Alaafin-designate returns from Canada to begin traditional rites

    By Peter Moses, Lagos

The Alaafin of Oyo-designate, Oba Akeem Owoade, has returned to Nigeria after a seven-week stay in Canada.

He arrived at Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday evening, ahead of his traditional rites and coronation set for April 5.

Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Lagos State’s Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, alongside traditional drummers and dancers.

Oba Owoade had earlier received his Staff of Office from Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde in January but delayed his traditional rites due to personal engagements abroad.

According to his media aide, Bode Durojaiye, the Alaafin-designate will now begin the necessary rites, including visiting specific traditional homes for sacrifices and seclusion at Ipebi, a crucial step before assuming the throne.

However, his emergence has been met with legal challenges. Prince Lukman Gbadegesin and Ismaila Owoade have filed separate lawsuits against his appointment, claiming it violated the Chiefs Law of Oyo State and the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961.

Meanwhile, Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, said anyone who challenges his government’s decisions on traditional institutions in court would only waste time and effort.

Speaking on Thursday while presenting the staff and certificate of office to the newly appointed Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola, the governor vowed that his administration will not interfere in the decisions of traditional institutions as long as due process is followed.

 

