Al-Istiqama holds maiden convocation amidst massive upgrade of facilities

Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano State, has again made history celebrating its first set of 246 graduates who completed their studies from three faculties – Basic Health Sciences, Arts and Social Management and Science and Computing.

The university, which was established in 2020 but officially took off on September 2021, is holding its maiden convocation today, having successfully produced 246 graduates from the three faculties.

The convocation is being celebrated with a massive upgrade of the university’s facilities, with a view to providing an environment conducive for teaching and learning.

SPONSOR AD

One of the hallmarks of Al-Istiqama University is its unwavering commitment to discipline and safety. The university maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse, ensuring a healthy and secure environment for both students and staff.

Also, through close collaboration with relevant authorities, the institution has established itself as one of the safest tertiary institutions in Kano State.

Since its inception, Al-Istiqama University has been dedicated to bridging educational gaps, promoting global study and fostering experiential learning, interdisciplinary scholarship, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit — all rooted in the fear of Allah.

This holistic approach to education, combined with its affordable fees, state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to sustainability, has positioned the university as a beacon of excellence in Nigeria and beyond.

Today’s convocation is to celebrate the achievements of the institution’s graduating students and showcase the university’s commitment to excellence services in the education subsector. Also, as part of its efforts to provide a world-class learning environment, the university is undergoing a massive upgrade.

Some of the works taking place in the university include the tarring of internal roads, installation of solar-powered streetlights and upgrade of facilities, such as school clinic, halls, classrooms, lecture theaters and laboratories.

The university’s hostels have also been revamped to provide comfortable and serene living spaces for both male and female students.

A 250-bed capacity teaching hospital is being constructed at the university to carter for the needs of sciences students. The hospital structure has reached 80 per cent level of completion. The hospital, according to the management of the university, would be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment after completion.

Also, a proposed special hostel complex with specifications of two students per room is currently under construction at the university. This accommodation is aimed at providing comfort to students during their studies.

In its efforts towards providing constant power supply to students, the management of the university will install solar-powered streetlights within the campuses of the university.

A similar source of energy will be provided to essential faculties and departments in order to ease students’ coursework, especially those whose work rely on power supply.

According to the management, ensuring a reliable power supply would not only support academic excellence but also improve students’ wellbeing as a reliable power source would alleviate their frustration and enable them to concentrate on their education.

Several universities and institutions worldwide have successfully transitioned to solar energy, proving its efficiency and long-term benefits.

These upgrades reflect the institution’s dedication to creating a holistic environment that supports both academic and personal growth.

Also, the university will today honour some prominent personalities, including the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi; Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Hameem Nuhu Sanusi; the chairman of AA Rano Industries Limited, Alhaji Auwalu A. Rano; Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; a former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and the immediate past vice chancellor of the university, Professor Salisu Shehu.

The institution is naming two newly constructed female hostels after Hajiya Saudatu Husini and Hajiya Gaji Fadimatu, mothers of the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Hameem Nuhu Sanusi respectively.

Another female hostel was named after Hajiya Hajara Abdullahi, mother of the Kano renowned business mogul, Alhaji Auwalu Rano, while the university’s library was named after its immediate past vice chancellor, Professor Salisu Shehu, and the proposed Faculty of Law after Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Also, some newly constructed offices and class complexes were named after Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, three former governors of Kano State, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Commenting on the maiden convocation, the founder and chairman of the university, Senator Suleiman Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, emphasized that the upgrade at Al-Istiqama was part of a broader vision of its management to position the institution as a global leader in teaching and research.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between education and character, especially in northern Nigeria. We provide an environment conducive for learning to enable our students pursue their education, while developing strong and sound character. The school and its management are committed to offering quality education, fostering good character and maintaining a supportive learning environment for our students.

“Currently, we are constructing a 25-bed capacity teaching hospital and Faculty of Law for the university. This is part of our efforts at providing the necessary facilities for our students. While the hospital would carter for the needs of our science and related courses, the court we are constructing would provide room for practical for Law students.

“We will continue to provide our students with their necessary needs for effective results. At Al-Istiqama University, we are committed to providing quality education. We will not compromise on our vision and mission,” Senator Sumaila concluded.