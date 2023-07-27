Al-Habibiyyah, UNHCR partner on IDPs’ welfare

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, a faith-based organisation in Nigeria, have entered into a partnership to galvanize support for…

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, a faith-based organisation in Nigeria, have entered into a partnership to galvanize support for internally displaced persons (IDPs) till June 2024.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Hajiya Habiba Ahmed of Al-Habibiyyah and Amina Rai of UNHCR.

The statement noted that currently, over 3.3 million people are internally displaced in Nigeria.

“This partnership with UNHCR is an expansion of the work Al-Habibiyyah is doing to support the less privileged in society,” said Imam Fuad Adeyemi, National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah.

“This partnership between UNHCR and the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society intends to mobilise support from Nigeria’s Muslim community and galvanise the spirit of Islamic philanthropy as a tool to support some of the most vulnerable populations amongst us,” UNHCR said.

