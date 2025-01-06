Al-Habibiyyah charges Muslims on cooperation for development

The Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society of Nigeria (AIS) has urged Muslims to deepen their cooperation and be strategic in helping to develop institutions for societal and national development.

The Chief Imam of the organisation, Ustaz Fuad Adeyemi, made the call on Sunday in Abuja during a special dua’u (prayer) marking the organisation’s 22nd anniversary.

He said that the history of the Al-Habibiyyah Mosque and complex in Guzape, Abuja was a testament to what individuals and collective efforts can achieve.

He said that while they moved to the site in October 2010, the first Jumuah service/prayer was observed in December 2010 and that so far, over N1.8bn has been expended on the building.

He said that apart from some former governors and other individuals that contributed to the mosque development, a Christian lady also contributed voluntarily, spending millions of naira on critical segments of the mosque complex.

“An individual encouraged us to come here, when we were reluctant, he erected a tent, bought kettles, mats and other forms of encouragement. There are individuals who remain anonymous that donated money or volunteered to execute some of the aspects of the mosque, including the dome, pillars doors and public address system among others,” Adeyemi said.

Also, the pioneer President of the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Ambassador Ridhwan Adebayo Mustapha said that the development of the mosque indicates that it is a project of Allah as members on their own may not have been able to shoulder the huge resources needed to finance the project.