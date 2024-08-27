Al-Ahli, Osimhen ‘yet to agree personal terms – Reports

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli is reportedly nearing a £55.1m agreement for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, ahead of Chelsea, who have been pursuing him all summer. Napoli…

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli is reportedly nearing a £55.1m agreement for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, ahead of Chelsea, who have been pursuing him all summer.

Napoli initially demanded his full £113m release clause, making a deal unfeasible.

However, with Osimhen expressing his desire to leave and being frozen out of Antonio Conte’s squad, Napoli has lowered their price. Romelu Lukaku’s impending €45m (£38.1m) move to Napoli opened the possibility for Osimhen to join Chelsea, but no deal has been struck. There are reports that Al-Ahli is now close to securing the Nigerian striker, potentially outmaneuvering Chelsea in the race.