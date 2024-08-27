✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports
SPONSOR AD

Al-Ahli, Osimhen ‘yet to agree personal terms – Reports

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli is reportedly nearing a £55.1m agreement for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, ahead of Chelsea, who have been pursuing him all summer. Napoli…

Osimhen
    By .

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli is reportedly nearing a £55.1m agreement for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, ahead of Chelsea, who have been pursuing him all summer.

Napoli initially demanded his full £113m release clause, making a deal unfeasible.

However, with Osimhen expressing his desire to leave and being frozen out of Antonio Conte’s squad, Napoli has lowered their price. Romelu Lukaku’s impending €45m (£38.1m) move to Napoli opened the possibility for Osimhen to join Chelsea, but no deal has been struck. There are reports that Al-Ahli is now close to securing the Nigerian striker, potentially outmaneuvering Chelsea in the race.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: To earn ₦11 million naira Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated, acquire REGULAR Domains for $24 and resell it for $1000, do this many times over in one month


Click here to start.
More Stories