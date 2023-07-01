Akwa Ibom police arrest 269 murder, kidnap suspects in Q2

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it arrested a total of 269 suspects in the second quarter of 2023.

Commissioner of police in the state, Olatoye Durosinmi, said the suspects were arrested for various crimes including murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, rape and stealing.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday in Uyo, Durosinmi said some of the suspects have been charged to court, while others are still under investigation.

According to the CP, one of the crimes involved a man who shot his 35-year-old son for exchanging words with him, adding that the suspect was a “habitual murderer” who has committed murders in Lagos and Abia states.

Another case was the kidnap of a Vice Chancellor of a private university by his former domestic staff sacked for criminal tendencies.

“On the 14th of April 2023, at about 10.30am, the Vice chancellor of a private university in the state was kidnapped on his way home.

“Two days later, being the 16th, in a prompt and discreet investigation, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command, arrested one Prince Thursday Okon, a former domestic staff of the VC, sacked because of his criminal tendencies who masterminded the kidnapping and two of his gang members, Saviour Sunday Luke and Richard Friday, all of Ikot Ebam Village in Mkpan Enin LGA.

“The sum of N1,270,000 cash was recovered as part of the ransom paid, while N250,000 was left in one of the suspect’s accounts. The Toyota Corolla used for the operation was also recovered. The VC has been reunited with his family,” he said.

