Akwa Ibom fires all commissioners

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has dissolved his cabinet, saying he needs to bring new persons on board.

Speaking during a valedictory session at the exco chamber, on Friday, Eno said none of the commissioners under performed.

The governor who stated that though all of them delivered on their responsibilities, they had to be replaced for new set of professionals to be brought into the government.

“For me, if you were to be changed based on non-performance, I think none of the Commissioners would go. All of you have delivered and that’s why the Arise Agenda has succeeded. But we must come to the end of a season, start another season and keep moving,” he said.

He said a valedictory dinner will be held on Friday evening at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, in honour of the outgone exco members.

Most of the commissioners have been in office for almost 10 years as some of them served under former Governor Udom Emanuel.

The commissioners and advisers were said to have been retained to allow Governor Eno compensate them for the services they rendered since they were not rewarded by the time the last administration came to an end on May 29, 2023.