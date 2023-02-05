Akwa Ibom APC demands apology from Governor over response to Tinubu

Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, has called on Governor Udom Emmanuel to apologise to APC presidential candidate,…

Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, has called on Governor Udom Emmanuel to apologise to APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, over his response to the latter on a comment made during the party’s rally in the state.

He also said the APC candidate said nothing wrong about the governor during his visit to the state, saying at no time did Tinubu insult Akwa Ibom people.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, in a statement recently berated Tinubu for calling the governor “a boy” and hurling what he described as “unwarranted, uncharitable and anachronistic” on the people of the state without provocation.

But Ntukekpo dismissed the commissioner’s position in a statement, maintaining that Tinubu’s comment at the APC presidential rally in Uyo, was an expose of Udom’s “lilliputian performance” as governor.

Tinubu refers to Akwa Ibom gov as a boy, says Atiku was Senate President

Appeal Court Confirms Akan Udofia As Akwa Ibom APC Guber Candidate

He said the people of the state demonstrated their love for the party and its candidates by the massive turnout at the rally.

“Asiwaju’s comment is not in any way a reference to the good people of Akwa Ibom State but an expose of Udom’s Lilliputian performance as Governor of Akwa Ibom by which measure calling him a ‘boy’ is even flattering.

“Rather than grandstanding, Gov. Udom ought to issue an unreserved apology to Akwa Ibom people,” he said.

Obong Ntukekpo, who accused the governor of plotting to foist a stooge as his successor to cover his tracks, said the APC will win the March 11 governorship election in the state.

“However, the machinations of the PDP administration of Gov. Emmanuel Udom are doomed to fail as Akwa Ibom people are resolute in their resolve to vote Obong Akanimo Udofia and the All Progressives Congress as a viable, competent and credible alternative to restore good governance, sanity, probity and accountability into the government and governance of Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

He also distanced the party from a statement purportedly appreciating Udom for approving the use of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium for its recently held Presidential Rally in the state.

He added that the Stadium is a public facility, built and maintained by tax payers money and not the private estate of Governor Udom.

“If anything, we should be grateful to our Party Leader, His Excellency, Obong Godswill Akpabio, the visionary former Governor who conceived, designed and constructed that magnificent edifice for the use of Akwa Ibom people and the Nation at large,” he said.