AKTH commences free cleft lip surgery for 200 patients

Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) has begun free cleft lip surgery for 200 patients across the country.

The surgery, supported by the Qatar Charity Foundation is aimed at alleviating the suffering of vulnerable children, restore their dignity and providing them with a chance to live normal life.

Speaking at the flag-off of the surgery, the Country Director, Hamdi Abdou said, “As part of our global initiative, “Making a Smile,” Qatar Charity has successfully conducted cleft lip surgeries for dozens of children in Pakistan, Somalia and Ghana. We are now committed to expanding this initiative to Nigeria, aiming to benefit approximately 200 children across the country.

“These surgeries are not only life-changing for the children but also have a profound impact on their families and communities. Our efforts are designed to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable children, restore their dignity, and provide them with a chance to live a normal life.”

He said the interventions in Nigeria go beyond cleft lip surgeries as it has also been actively involved in providing eye cataract surgeries; building clinics and hospitals; provision of drugs and medical supplies; heart surgeries and supporting hospital medical equipments.

“All these efforts are being made possible by the able leadership of Qatar charity – Nigeria and under the guidance and support of the Ambassador of Qatar to Nigeria, Dr. Ali bo Cihanem Al Hajri.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) Kano, Professor Abdurahman Abba Sheshe explained that the 200 surgeries are expected to be done in the next three months free of charge including feeding and medication.