Akpoti-Uduaghan: Group calls for independent investigation

The Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW) has called for an impartial investigation by the Ethics Committee of the Senate to investigate Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations of sexual harassment by the Senate President.

In statement, it said such serious accusations cannot be ignored or swept aside, as they speak to the fundamental character and ethical standards expected within the nation’s highest legislative body.

It noted that the gravity of the allegation is both ethical and necessary for the Senate President to step aside in order to allow for a truly independent and transparent investigation.

The statement was signed by Asma’u Joda; Saudatu Mahdi; Maryam Uwais; Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode; Fatima Akilu; Ier Jonathan-Ichaver; Amina Salihu; Mairo Mandara and Kadaria Ahmed.

The statement read, “We, the undersigned, express deep concern over the troubling incidents of persistent gender inequity and the systemic disrespect of women in the 10th Senate. This has been particularly highlighted in recent events involving Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio. The Senate must uphold the principles of justice and fairness, ensuring that no individual, regardless of their position, wields unchecked power to suppress, silence or intimidate colleagues, particularly female senators who remain underrepresented and vulnerable to systemic bias within the chamber.”

“It should be noted that the Senate President is first among equals and is required to respect the various constituencies Senators represented. Therefore, we call for a comprehensive review of the Senate rules, especially those that currently vest excessive authority in the hands of the Senate President enabling the abuse of power. The arbitrary reallocation of seats arrangements (among other procedural gaps) without compliance with the rules, must be restructured to promote equity, prevent the systemic marginalization of female senators, and safeguard all senators from unfair treatment. The Senate, as the guardian of democracy, must ensure that its internal regulations reflect democratic values and uphold the dignity of all its members.”

It called on all senators, senatorial aides, and legislative staff, regardless of party affiliation to stand for justice and equity by ensuring that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan receives a fair and impartial hearing.

“Upholding due process and fostering a culture of accountability within the Senate is not just a duty of elected officials but a collective responsibility of all who serve within the institution. Indeed, recent comments from senators and senatorial aides that attempt to downplay, trivialize or invalidate concerns about abuse of power, only reinforce the systemic barriers women face in political leadership. Dismissive behaviour ignores the broader institutional failures that allow misogyny and intimidation to persist within the Senate,” the statement added.