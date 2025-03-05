Akpoti-Uduaghan: Group calls for independent investigation

The Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW) has called for an impartial investigation by the Ethics Committee of the Senate to investigate Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations of sexual harassment by the Senate President.
In statement, it said such serious accusations cannot be ignored or swept aside, as they speak to the fundamental character and ethical standards expected within the nation’s highest legislative body.
It noted that the gravity of the allegation is both ethical and necessary for the Senate President to step aside in order to allow for a truly independent and transparent investigation.
The statement was signed by Asma’u Joda; Saudatu Mahdi; Maryam Uwais; Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode; Fatima Akilu; Ier Jonathan-Ichaver; Amina Salihu; Mairo Mandara and Kadaria Ahmed.
- 90% of illegal charter operations conducted in Abuja airport – Ministerial Taskforce
- NFA officials absent as Nigerian footballer, Abubakar Lawal, buried in Sokoto
The statement read, “We, the undersigned, express deep concern over the troubling incidents of persistent gender inequity and the systemic disrespect of women in the 10th Senate. This has been particularly highlighted in recent events involving Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio. The Senate must uphold the principles of justice and fairness, ensuring that no individual, regardless of their position, wields unchecked power to suppress, silence or intimidate colleagues, particularly female senators who remain underrepresented and vulnerable to systemic bias within the chamber.”
“It should be noted that the Senate President is first among equals and is required to respect the various constituencies Senators represented. Therefore, we call for a comprehensive review of the Senate rules, especially those that currently vest excessive authority in the hands of the Senate President enabling the abuse of power. The arbitrary reallocation of seats arrangements (among other procedural gaps) without compliance with the rules, must be restructured to promote equity, prevent the systemic marginalization of female senators, and safeguard all senators from unfair treatment. The Senate, as the guardian of democracy, must ensure that its internal regulations reflect democratic values and uphold the dignity of all its members.”
It called on all senators, senatorial aides, and legislative staff, regardless of party affiliation to stand for justice and equity by ensuring that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan receives a fair and impartial hearing.
“Upholding due process and fostering a culture of accountability within the Senate is not just a duty of elected officials but a collective responsibility of all who serve within the institution. Indeed, recent comments from senators and senatorial aides that attempt to downplay, trivialize or invalidate concerns about abuse of power, only reinforce the systemic barriers women face in political leadership. Dismissive behaviour ignores the broader institutional failures that allow misogyny and intimidation to persist within the Senate,” the statement added.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.