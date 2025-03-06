Akpabio: Where I slept on Natasha’s wedding day

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has revealed where he slept on the wedding day of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Speaking on Thursday while responding to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions’ recommendations following Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations of sexual harassment against him, the senate president said he spent the night at the Dangote Cement factory in Obajana, Kogi State.

Addressing the Senate, Akpabio again denied the allegations, citing his personal ties with the Kogi lawmaker’s husband as proof of his goodwill.

“Her husband is my good friend, so I thought. I even spent the night at the Dangote Cement factory on the day of their wedding.

“I had to sleep there because the airport lights in Kogi were not working,” Akpabio said.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions has recommended that the Kogi Central senator tender a written apology to the Senate for allegedly “disrespecting the Red Chamber.”

As part of the committee’s disciplinary recommendations, Akpoti-Uduaghan will face a six-month suspension from all legislative activities, effective March 6, 2025.

This follows a heated confrontation between the lawmaker and the Senate leadership, which began over a seat reassignment dispute before escalating into allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio.