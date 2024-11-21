Akpabio seeks parliamentary collaboration with China

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called for more collaboration between the Nigerian parliament and its counterpart in China.

Akpabio made the call while receiving the new Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, and top officials of the embassy, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Wednesday.

The Senate president said Nigeria intended to take full advantage of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to China and the Forum on China/Africa Cooperation held in September.

SPONSOR AD

“We want to urge you to continue in that line of helping to improve diplomatic and trade relations between Nigeria and China, especially by promoting democratic relations through the parliament.

“Let the Parliament of Nigeria with the Parliament of China become much closer. Let’s establish the Nigeria/China Parliamentary Friendship Group so that we can continue to exchange ideas on how we can assist our two countries,” Akpabio told the ambassador.