Akpabio pledges NASS support to sustainable energy devt 

Senate President Godswill Akpabio says the National Assembly under his watch will continue to create an enabling environment for investment in sustainable energy projects.

Akpabio spoke at the 8th edition of the Energy Summit organised by Solewant Group of companies in Rivers State, with the theme, “Pioneering Technology and Innovation for Transition to Sustainable Energy Development In Africa”.

The Senate President, represented by the Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Osita Ngwu, said the National Assembly will do everything within its power to support local entrepreneurs driving technological advancements.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “Africa stands at a pivotal moment in its history as the world shifts towards sustainability. Our continent faces the dual challenge of addressing energy while transitioning to cleaner and more sustainable energy systems.

I can influence who becomes president – Bakare

Akpabio denies impeachment plot but orders probe

“This summit theme resonates deeply because it underscores the indispensable role of technology and innovations in this transformation of technology and innovation for just transition.

“The partway for sustainable energy development requires creating inclusive and equable solutions. Africa is blessed with abundant renewal energy resources, solar, hydro and geothermal. Leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence can unlock these potentials and ensure that energy systems are not only sustainable but also resilient.

“As policy makers we must continue to create an enabling environment for investment in sustainable energy projects in research and development and support local entrepreneurs who are driving technological advancements.

“Innovation will play a key role in prioritizing the needs of our people, creating jobs and empowering communities while protecting our environment. Technology can bridge the gaps in energy access particularly in rural areas helping us meet the aspirations of the agenda 2063 and the UN sustainable development goals.

“However we cannot achieve this in isolation. Partnership between government, private sector and stakeholders, academia, development partners are crucial. This summit exemplifies the kind of collaboration we need to foster meaningful dialogue and share best practices in scalable innovations.

“The transition to sustainable energy is now an imperative by embracing technology and innovations. We can empower Africa’s industrialization, reduce carbon emissions and ensure a brighter greener future for generations to come. Let this summit inspire bold ideas and actionable solutions that will propel Africans to forefront of sustainable energy development together let us pioneer a future where no one is left behind.”