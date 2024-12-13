Akpabio: Nobody in his senses would quarrel with Wike

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as a man of peace.

Wike has been heavily criticized over the ongoing demolition of structures in Abuja.

Speaking on Friday at the Public Lecture and Book Launch organised to mark the birthday of Wike, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Akapbio said nobody in his senses would pick a quarrel with the minister.

“I was discussing with one of my colleagues and I told him I do not know why a man will quarrel with Wike. If he shouts while we are sitting there, by the time I get to that door he has forgotten.

“He will be the one to carry his phone and call me and say ‘when are you coming to the house for lunch?’ And he had forgotten that we quarreled and I will tell him, ‘after the quarrel'”, he said.

Akpabio’s remarks intermittently drew laughter from the audience.

On his part, Wike said he was not bothered about the criticism.

He said: “For me, in life, what is important is, if you know what you want to do, and you know how you want to do it, then go ahead. One thing that I can assure all of you here is that we will continue to make you proud.

“I will never be distracted. I will still be focused to achieve the results that Nigerians will know that Mr President means well. Yes, so many people have talked about criticism, I can assure you, it is even people who inform me that people are criticising me.

“Frankly speaking, because I do not see them and I don’t hear them and I can not reply to them”.

Wike, who said he was humbled by the crowd that identified with him, said he was satisfied with President Bola Tinubu’s support.

He said the attacks were designed by his detractors, adding that the only way to silence the critics was to achieve results for public interest.