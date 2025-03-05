Akpabio-Natasha saga pits PANDEF against ACF

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has criticised the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) over its stance on the controversy involving Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.
PANDEF accused ACF of acting as a “Political tool for politicians” after the northern group called for an impartial probe into allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation against Akpabio by Senator Natasha, who represents Kogi Central.
ACF, through its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. T. A. Mohammad-Baba, had stated that the allegations had serious national and international implications for the Senate’s image. The group also described the 10th Senate under Akpabio’s leadership as “uninspiring.”
However, PANDEF, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Dr. Obiuwevbi Christopher Ominimini, dismissed ACF’s position as a “Political attack on Southern Nigeria.” The group alleged that ACF’s comments were aimed at undermining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and laying the groundwork for the North to reclaim power in 2027.
According to PANDEF, the call for a probe is part of a broader strategy to weaken Tinubu’s support base. “It is the turn of Southern Nigeria to produce the president in 2027, having witnessed two consecutive Northern tenures under President Muhammadu Buhari,” the statement read.
