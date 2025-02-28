Akpabio/Natasha: Atiku demands thorough investigation

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has raised concern about the allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation, and mistreatment against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, demanding a “thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation.”

Atiku, in a post on X formerly Twitter handle, urged President Bola Tinubu and the Senate to take the allegations seriously by ensuring a “credible, transparent, and independent investigation.”

Atiku said, “With only four women currently serving in the Senate, it is imperative that we foster an environment where female legislators can serve without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“This moment demands careful and principled action to uphold the integrity of our institutions and ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of gender, is treated with dignity and respect.”

According to the opposition leader, the “allegations are grave and deserve a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation.

“The Nigerian Senate represents the voice of the people. Those who serve in it — especially its leadership — must uphold the highest standards of integrity, dignity, and respect, both for their office and for the Nigerian citizens they serve.

“As the third most powerful figure in the country, the Senate President should embody unimpeachable character.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is a significant barrier to women’s advancement and, by extension, the nation’s progress. Allegations of such misconduct should never be simply dismissed, particularly when they involve a public officer with immense power, influence, and responsibility.”

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate in the last election said, “The handling of this matter will send a strong message about Nigeria’s commitment to justice, accountability, and the inclusion of women in governance.”