Akpabio, Nasarawa Senator trade words over Port Harcourt refinery

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada (SDP, Nasarawa West) on Tuesday engaged in an altercation on the issue of Port Harcourt refinery during plenary.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced last week that the Port Harcourt refinery had commenced operations.

But controversy has trailed the announcement as many Nigerians, including those in the oil industry, have argued that the refinery is not yet operational.

Akpabio, however, announced during plenary that the Senate would constitute an ad hoc committee to probe issues surrounding the kick-off or otherwise of the refinery.

Wadada had raised the issue, saying there were “technicalities in the operations of the Port Harcourt refinery” and sought Senate’s intervention to establish the truth.

Wadada was contributing to a debate on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) when he raised the issue of the Port Harcourt refinery.

Akpabio said the government had already been commended for the kick-off of the refinery, asking Senator Wadada to present his concerns in form of a motion during plenary and not in form of a social media presentation.

Wadada, however, said to Akpabio, “with due respect, don’t associate me with the issue of social media.”

The Nasarawa Senator, who became visibly angry, said he had forwarded a concern in written form to Akpabio three months ago over another issue of revenue tax, but that the Senate President had not acted on it.

However, Akpabio replied to Wadada that he had gone through the document, but that Wadada should present his concerns in form of a motion during plenary.

Akpabio, also said the Senate would constitute an ad hoc committee during its executive session to probe the kick-off or otherwise of the Port Harcourt refinery, after which the report of the committee would be considered during plenary.