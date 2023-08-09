Akpabio names predecessor, Yari, Tambuwal, others as c’tee chairmen

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has announced the chairmen of the Standing Committees of the Senate. Akpabio named the committees’ chairs Monday night after the confirmation…

Akpabio named the committees’ chairs Monday night after the confirmation of the appointment of 45 out of 48 ministerial nominees in a session considered the longest ever.

He announced his predecessor, Ahmad Lawan, as the Chairman, of the Committee on Defence with his main challenger for Senate presidency, Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State, as the Chairman, of the Committee on Water Resources.

Others, who emerged as committee chairmen are a former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal (Housing), and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole (Interior).

Others include Senator Godiya Akwashiki (Airforce); Senator Fatai Buhari (Aviation); Senator Osita Izunaso (Capital Market); Senator Cyril Fasuyi (Establishment); Senator Seriake Dickson (Ecology/Climate Change); Senator Jide Ipinsagba (Petroleum Downstream); Senator Aliyu Wadada (Public Accounts); Shehu Kaka (Special Duties); Senator Patrick Ndubueze (Works); Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan (Appropriations); Senator Sani Musa (Finance), and Senator Tokunbo Abiru (Banking).

The new chairmen also included Senator Adamu Aliero (Land Transport); Senator Gbenga Daniel (Navy); Senator Barinada Mpigi (Niger Delta); Senator Mohammed Monguno (Judiciary); Senator Yemi Adaramodu (Youths and Sports); Senator Ireti Kingigbe (Women Affairs); Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Privatization); Senator Mustapha Sabiu (Agriculture); Senator Ikra Aliyu Bilbis (Communications); Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (NDDC); Senator Usaini Babangida (FERMA); Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (Army); Senator Ya’u Sahabi (Cooperation & Integration/NEPAD); Senator Shuaibu Salisu (ICT/Cyber Crimes), and Senator Sharafadeen Ali (INEC).

Senator Isa Jubril will chair Customs Committee; Senator Elisha Abbo (Culture and Tourism); Senator Victor Umeh (Diaspora & NGOs); Senator Lawal Usman (Education); Senator Yunus Akintunde (Environment); Senator Ibrahim Bomai (FCT); Senator Sani Bello Abubakar (Foreign Affairs); Senator Harry Banigo (Health); Senator Enyinaya Abaribe (Power); Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (Local and Foreign Debts) and Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau (Constitution review).

The red chamber adjourned the plenary to September 26 for the annual long vacation.

