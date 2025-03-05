Akpabio: I never harassed Natasha, my mother raised me well

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has reacted to the allegation of sexual harassment by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Daily Trust had reported how Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that the senate president sexually harassed her.

Featuring on Arise TV, the Kogi Central Senator alleged that Akpabio made inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on 8 December 2023.

She claimed that the senate president took her by the hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances towards her in the presence of her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

She further alleged that Akpabio had, on a separate occasion, insinuated that she should “take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favorable consideration on the Senate floor.

However, Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the senate president, has since absolved her husband of the allegations. She also filed two defamation lawsuits against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, demanding N350 billion in damages to her husband’s reputation.

Speaking on Wednesday at the commencement of the plenary after a one-week break, Akpabio stated that he never harassed Akpoti-Uduaghan or any other female.

Akpabio said he had been receiving calls about the matter and was aware of the discussions on social media.

He urged Nigerians and the media to avoid making conclusions, asking them to wait for the court’s decision.

He said: “Since the 20th of February, I have been inundated with phone calls from various Nigerians.

“I would like to state that at no time did I sexually harass Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“I and my siblings were raised very well by my late single mother died in year 2000 through very difficult times and I therefore have the highest regards for women.

“Even after her demise, I still cry till today. I also wish to state that I have four beautiful daughters.

“So at no time have I or will I ever harass any woman, and I have never done so. In addition, even as a state governor, I was awarded various awards. One of them was the one you wish to know, the most gender-friendly governor in Nigeria.

“I served between 2007 and 2015. To God be the glory. In conclusion, I urge all Nigerians, particularly the media and then, of course, the members of the social media, to await the court’s decision and please do not jump to conclusions on matters of mere allegations.

“I want to thank you for listening to me. I thank my colleagues because some of the phone calls were calls of support, solidarity, and prayer that the Almighty God will step in to vindicate the just.”