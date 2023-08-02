Akpabio defers petition against El-Rufai as Senate grills Edun, Dangiwa, others

Umahi, 3 others enjoy ‘bow and go’ Senate President Godswill Akpabio yesterday stopped the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, from addressing a “strong…

Umahi, 3 others enjoy ‘bow and go’

Senate President Godswill Akpabio yesterday stopped the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, from addressing a “strong petition” against him during his ministerial screening on the floor of the Senate.

Sunday Karimi, senator representing Kogi west, had presented a petition against El-Rufai concerning security, unity and national cohesion.

Sunday, who praised El-Rufai’s performance as Kaduna governor and FCT minister said, “But I have a very strong petition against you that borders on security, unity and cohesiveness of the Nigerian nation and I think that petition has to be considered along this screening exercise”.

Karimi then proceeded to lay the petition before Barau Jibrin, the deputy senate president, who was presiding over the screening exercise at the time.

His submission did not go down well with most of the lawmakers and Senator Muhammad Sani from Niger East told his colleagues to allow El-Rufai “take a bow and go” like other ex-governors.

Other senators commended El-Rufai, noting that the former governor is competent enough to be minister.

Ibrahim Kalid, representing Kaduna North, said he and his two colleagues from the state as well as all the residents are in support of El-Rufai’s nomination as minister.

“The resolve from the three senators from Kaduna State in consultation with the people across political divides is that we should support the nomination,” he said.

After responding to questions bordering on power generation asked by Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara State, El-Rufai moved to respond to Karimi’s comment on the petition against him but the Senate President quickly interjected.

Akpabio said he had received a number of petitions from Nigerians in respect of some nominees but said the petitions would not be addressed during the screening exercise.

He said, “Distinguished colleagues, perhaps I should inform you that I have received petitions from many other people in respect of other nominees but this is not where we are to deal with petitions. Our job here is to screen and of course, we can refer petitions to where petitions would be dealt with.

“These are the nominees of Mr President. If it is something that is a formal petition before the Senate, we will look at it formally but there are certain petitions that we have to refer to the Presidency or security agencies to look at and that has nothing to do with us.

“I think by the time we are going with the issue of confirmation and approval; we will so advise. So, I will want to plead with my brother (El-Rufai) to take a bow. So, don’t bother about addressing the petition.”

El-Rufai took a bow afterward and left.

I was amateur boxing champion in my student days – Edun

A ministerial nominee from Ogun State, Wale Edun, yesterday disclosed that he was an amateur boxing champion during his student days.

“And having been a national amateur boxing champion during my school days, I have taken great interest in working with the state boxing associations in Ogun and Lagos states to channel the energies of young people in the right direction,” he said.

“Distinguished senators, let me conclude by saying in my view, and I am sure in the view of so many, Nigeria is too well blessed with resources, both human and natural, not to be successful.

“At the outset of this new administration, I am hugely optimistic that success will come,” he added.

Take bow and resume your seat, Akpabio tells Umahi

Meanwhile, David Umahi (Ebonyi), Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom), Stella Okotete (Delta), and Hannatu Musawa (Katsina State) were accorded the parliamentary privilege of “take a bow and go”.

But Olawale Edun (Ogun), Ahmed Dangiwa (Katsina), Uche Nnaji (Enugu) and Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo) were grilled during the screening exercise.

Umahi, former governor of Ebonyi is currently the Deputy Leader of the Senate.

He was asked to take a “bow and go” after reading his brief profile.

Akpabio thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating his colleague in the Red Chamber to a ministerial position.

He then asked Umahi to take a bow and go and then resume his seat in the chamber.

The Senate President said Umahi will retain his senate seat until he is sworn in as minister.

Meanwhile, the Senate has fixed today for screening of Mohammed Idris (Niger), Dele Alake (Ekiti), Professor Ali Pate (Bauchi), Dr Doris Uzoka (Imo) and Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara).

