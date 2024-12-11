✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Akpabio declares Okpebholo’s seat vacant 

akpabio
akpabio
    By Saawua Terzungwe 

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has declared the legislative seat of the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, vacant during the valedictory session in his honour on Wednesday in Abuja.

This was sequel to a motion by the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South).
Moro said, “This vacancy has become necessary following Senator Monday Okpebholo’s inauguration as governor of Edo State, and in accordance with the Constitution, his seat is now deemed vacant, and we invite you to declare.”
Akpabio therefore, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a by-election to fill the vacancy.
“In line with your letter and the Constitution, the seat of Edo Central senatorial district is hereby declared vacant,” Akpabio said.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories