Akpabio declares Okpebholo’s seat vacant 

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has declared the legislative seat of the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, vacant during the valedictory session in his honour on Wednesday in Abuja.

This was sequel to a motion by the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South).

Moro said, “This vacancy has become necessary following Senator Monday Okpebholo’s inauguration as governor of Edo State, and in accordance with the Constitution, his seat is now deemed vacant, and we invite you to declare.”

Akpabio therefore, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a by-election to fill the vacancy.

“In line with your letter and the Constitution, the seat of Edo Central senatorial district is hereby declared vacant,” Akpabio said.