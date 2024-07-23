Akpabio apologises to Natasha over ‘nightclub’ comment

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, tendered an apology to Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over his “nightclub” comment on her during plenary. Akpabio…

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, tendered an apology to Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over his “nightclub” comment on her during plenary.

Akpabio had told Natasha during plenary last week that the Senate chamber was not a “nightclub” therefore, the female senator must be recognised before she speaks.

But the statement was greeted with heavy bashing from Nigerians.

During plenary on Tuesday, Akpabio, who presided over the session apologised, saying he would never deliberately denigrate a woman and that he never intended to insult Senator Natasha.

The senate president disclosed that his phone had been overwhelmed with insults regarding the issue.

“I will not intentionally denigrate any woman. I always pray that God will uplift women. Distinguished Senator Natasaha, I want to apologise to you.

“The interest shown in the social media shows that we have enemies. I felt I should tender a public apology to you.

“I do not mean any harm. People should concentrate on things that will move this country forward,” he said.