‘Akpabio, Abbas’ election shows Tinubu is truly on driver’s seat’

Executive Secretary, Coalition of Democrats for Electoral Reform (CODER), Dr Wunmi Bewaji, yesterday said the emergence of the new National Assembly leadership has proved that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is “in the driver’s seat.”

Bewaji, a former House of Representatives member, in a chat with Daily Trust said both Senator Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas, the newly elected Senate president and speaker of the house respectively are eminently qualified.

He however said the involvement of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the president himself in the nomination of the duo would not impinge on legislative independence.

He said given that the government is one, the executive and legislative arms must be on the same page for the country to move forward.

