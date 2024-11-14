Akeredolu’s Widow Under Fire For Calling Nigeria A Zoo

Former First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Akeredolu, has come under fire for calling Nigeria “a zoo country that is beyond redemption”.

Mrs. Akeredolu, whose husband, Rotimi Akeredolu died in office on December 27, 2023, got herself into trouble while making comparisons between Nigeria’s presidential election and that of the United States via her X account.

Posting on the social media platform, Mrs Akeredolu, a PhD holder, wrote: “Just thinking. 2023 Nigerian Presidential Election Total Votes Cast: 25 million Counting Duration: 5 days.

“2024 U.S Presidential Election Total Votes Cast: 155 million Counting Duration: Approximately 10 hours

“Moral: When dishonesty is prioritised, simple things become difficult”.

Although the post elicited diverse responses from netizens, a particular comment from one Paulexy with the handle @paul_oza, caught her attention.

According to him, “Truth is indeed bitter. I can understand the attacks on her. We are doomed in this country Nigeria”.

Replying to the comment, the widow of the former governor wrote: “Very bitter indeed! Who will rescue Nigeria? What a zoo country”.

However, the reference to Nigeria as a zoo country did not go down well with many responders who heavily bashed the former First Lady.

She was described as a tribalistic bigot among other derogatory names.

Attempts by Mrs Akeredolu to defend herself and justify her assertion however attracted future abuses

Some of the comments reads:

“Tribal Bigot Betty strikes again… using the same language as her beloved IPOB terrorists! This i***t benefitted from the country she abused as the wife of a governor in Ondo state! This same woman’s husband refused to hand over power to his deputy while sick because of her hunger for political power”- CitizenOlu.

On his part, Iyo Obietonbara @sankofa360 said “That a country has challenges doesn’t make it a zoo, especially when the country afforded you with the education and opportunities that has made you who you are.

“To refer to Nigeria with that word means you are a dimwit. An ingrate, who intends to pull down this country with your words, by causing the youths to lose hope in the country.

“If this Republic is what you called it, it also means the state you and your husband governed is part of the jungle. Your attempt to use Ethnic hate/bigotry on those who are calling out your foolishness is lame.

Khone @kingkhone4real said “You are just embarrassing yourself and your late husband. You are a beneficiary of a failed system. You and your husband contributed to the ruins. Nonsense”.

For Diekololaoluwa @YeyeOba001, “One thing I know is that if Rotimi Akeredolu comes back to this world again with his right senses, he will distance himself from you and people like you.

“Late Rotimi made you relevant in life, but all you do is drag his name in the mud and disrespect his memories daily with your uncouth utterances. You need to do better.”

For Director Lẹykìí@Olalekanakogun, “Zoo country? Same country your husband was SAN, NBA President, and went on to be Governor for close to 8yrs. “Èé de bẹru Ọlọ́run, ìyá wá. This was “below the belt” for a country that made you”