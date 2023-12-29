Akeredolu, Na’Abba’s death a monumental loss – Sen Adamu

A former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has described the death of Ondo State Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,…

A former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has described the death of Ondo State Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, as a monumental loss to the country.

In separate letters to the newly sworn-in Governor of Ondo, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, he said the death of the duo on Wednesday was unfortunate.

Adamu said though the death of Akeredolu was a painful development for the government and people of Ondo State, they should take solace in the fact that he lived a very fruitful and impactful life.

“It is with a sense of loss and sadness that I join you in mourning the demise of His Excellency, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN who passed onto glory in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the age of 67.

“On my behalf and my family, I convey herein our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency, the good people and Government of Ondo State, as well as members of the Akeredolu family over the sad loss of this illustrious son of yours.

“The loss of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN (fondly called Aketi) is no doubt a painful development for which Your Excellency, the people of Ondo State and his family require comfort from God, the Almighty.

“In mourning his demise however, we must take cognizance of the fact that he lived a very fruitful and impactful life.”

Similarly, the former governor of Nasarawa State condoled the government and people of Kano State, as well as members and leadership of the lower chamber, over the death of Na’Abba, who he said, impacted positively on the country’s democracy as Speaker.

“In his time as Speaker of the House of Representatives, he contributed significantly to deepening and strengthening our democracy through quality legislative processes and engagements with other arms of government.

“His legacies as a thoroughbred democrat and legislator will continue to guide our democracy in the years that lay ahead. I pray that Your Excellency and his family will be comforted by Almighty Allah (SWT) over this loss, as well as grant all of us the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and accept His unquestionable will.”

In a related development, a former presidential candidate and chieftain of the APC, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has described the death of a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Na’Abba, and Governor Akeredolu as huge losses to Nigeria’s politics and democracy.

In a statement by his media office yesterday in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim said the duo were political giants who bestrode the nation’s political landscape.