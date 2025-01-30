Akande: What Tinubu told me about his health before he ran for presidency

Elder Statesman, Pa Bisi Akande, has opened up on the conversation he had with President Bola Tinubu in the buildup to the 2023 election.

During an interview with media personality, Edmund Obilo, Akande has revealed different details of Tinubu’s emergence as the leader of the country.

He further said though Tinubu has grown as a political strategist, he was very ignorant about the politics of Nigeria before his emergence as president.

SPONSOR AD

“He may have known a lot about the politics of Lagos and America, but he was very ignorant about the politics of Nigeria. Now that he is president, I don’t know how much he has learned”, he stated.

Contrary to widespread opinion that Tinubu’s lifelong ambition was to rule the country, Akande said he played a major role in getting him to contest.

The elder statesman said the president was initially not excited about the project and often quarrelled with those who suggested the idea.

According to him, “When I met him, he cited financial constraints and personal doubts. He said, Baba, do you have money? If I had the kind of money that people have to be president, I would rank with Dangote”.

He said Tinubu’s attitude troubled the sponsors who pleaded for his intervention before he convinced him about the bigger picture.

“They said there was trouble that he (Tinubu) was fighting anybody who tried to convince him about the presidency and so I went to Lagos and met him.

“I told him, ‘We don’t want you to be president because of you. You are unimportant in this matter.

“But in Yoruba tradition, when you want to worship the deity, you take the fattest animal or the biggest yam. Yoruba wants to be president, and you are the one we have now. It is to sacrifice you so that we can have a president, not for you to be anything”, he stated.

Akande said his comment jolted Tinubu who looked at him like a sick fellow.

He said Tinubu however complained about his leg (arthritis).

“He later asked me that Baba, you now say I should run. What about this, my leg and I assured him to go and treat it that it will heal in six months.”