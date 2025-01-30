Akande: Buhari didn’t want Osinbajo to challenge Tinubu for APC ticket

Chief Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun State, has broken his silence on the seeming political feud between President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

In the buildup to the 2023 election, Osinbajo, then Vice-President, contested the primary election alongside Tinubu and other ruling party chieftains.

The development reportedly strained his relationship with Tinubu whom he worked with as commissioner during the 8 years that Tinubu governed Lagos.

SPONSOR AD

The issue also polarized the Tinubu’s camp with supporters like former Senator Babafemi Ojudu declaring support for Osinbajo.

Speaking during an interview with media personality, Edmund Obilo, Akande said he was the one who recommended Osinbajo when Tinubu discussed replacement of Pastor Tunde Bakare.

Bakare was Buhari’s running mate under the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in 2011.

Four years later, Buhari ran with Osinbajo and won the presidency.

When asked if Buhari opposed Tinubu’s candidacy, Akande said no.

“He didn’t tell me so. I asked him many questions, including whether he instigated Osinbajo to contest against Tinubu. He said no and explained that, in his culture, when your mentor is interested in a position, you don’t contest with him.”

Osinbajo and Tinubu met at an Energy summit in Tanzania earlier this week. The duo exchanged pleasantries and posed for photographs in what could be seen as their first public meeting since Tinubu was elected in 2023.