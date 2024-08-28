Ajaero to appear before police over ‘terrorism financing’ Thursday 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, will on Thursday face the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached with the Intelligence Response Team…

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, will on Thursday face the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached with the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to answer some questions that relate to allegations on terrorism financing.

The labour leader, according to the police in a letter sent to him last week, will also offer explanations to the allegations that border on “criminal conspiracy, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime”.

Daily Trust reports that the police had on August 19 directed the NLC president to appear before the officers on August 20 at the headquarters of defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) popularly known as Abattoir, where the IRT office is located.

But Ajaero, through his lawyer in a letter signed Samuel Ogala, principal partner at the Falana & Falana’s Chambers, declined the invitation, and demanded details of the allegations levelled against him, adding that he would be available for questioning on Thursday, August 29.

However, checks by our correspondent showed that other leaders of the Congress are currently mobilising members of affiliate unions across the federation and the state chapters to rise in solidarity with the NLC President.

Specifically, in a circular released by the NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, asked all affiliate unions, state councils and national officers to mobilise their members to show solidarity for Ajaero on Thursday.

He directed that all members of the congress in the nation’s capital should assemble at Labour House, Abuja on Thursday to show their solidarity, adding those at the state level should commence strike action immediately if Ajaero is detained.

The circular read, “In Abuja: All CWC members resident in Abuja and other members are expected to assemble at the National Headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress by 8:00 AM on Thursday, August 29, 2024 to accompany the President to the police for the scheduled interaction.

“In state capitals: Members should gather at their respective state secretariats of Congress. From there, they will embark on a peaceful procession to their state police headquarters, where they will hold a prayer session until the president’s interaction with the police is concluded.

“This peaceful march is a united stand against the unjust actions aimed at intimidating our leadership and stifling the voice of Nigerian workers. We urge all members to remain peaceful and orderly throughout the procession and prayer session.

“If for any reason, the president is detained, all workers nationwide shall proceed on indefinite strike. Your unwavering support and solidarity at this critical time are crucial to defending civic rights and the integrity and rights of the labour movement.

“Together, we shall overcome these challenges and continue to uphold justice, fairness, and democracy in our dear nation.”