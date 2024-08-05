Ajadi tackles Tinubu’s govt over extravagance amidst hardship

Good governance advocate and populist politician, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has slammed President Bola Tinubu’s administration over what he called its extravagance amid hunger and…

Good governance advocate and populist politician, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has slammed President Bola Tinubu’s administration over what he called its extravagance amid hunger and the masses’ suffering.

Ambassador Ajadi, a Southwest Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who voiced the criticism in a release on Sunday, August 4, 2024, described the president’s attitude as insensitive to the people’s plight.

He particularly highlighted the allocation of 21 billion Naira for the renovation of the Vice President’s residence and another 70 billion Naira expenditure on luxury SUVs for National Assembly members as examples of fiscal irresponsibility.

According to him, even if such provisions were duly provided for in the books, the prevailing economic situation in the country should have advised the president better.

“I find it unacceptable that a president elected to cater to the welfare of the people could approve such staggering amounts for projects that do not have a direct bearing on the masses’ improved welfare.

“Elected Nigerian officials already have a level of comfort; it is the masses, the common people who are suffering stress in the economy.

“The president should have prioritized welfare programs or people- policies ahead of everything else,” Ambassador Ajadi said.

As Nigeria grapples with rising hunger and unemployment, many citizens are questioning the promises made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his campaign. The situation has been exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies, which the president once criticized as a form of corruption under former President Goodluck Jonathan. Tinubu’s campaign was marked by strong condemnations of Jonathan’s administration, particularly regarding corruption and fuel subsidies. Yet, with the subsidy now removed, many Nigerians feel that the promised improvements have not materialized.

Ambassador Ajadi, among others, has highlighted the stark contrast between Tinubu’s campaign promises and the current realities. Despite the removal of subsidies, hunger continues to rise, and the government’s response has been largely dismissive. The situation is further aggravated by non-functioning refineries and unreliable electricity supply. There is growing frustration over the inadequate education system and the embezzlement of retirement funds, which are robbing future generations of opportunities.

Ambassador Ajadi also criticized the lack of transparency in government spending and called for greater accountability in the management of public funds, emphasizing the need for prudent fiscal policies amidst economic uncertainties.

Making reference to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast on the ongoing hunger strike, Ajadi submitted that the president fell short of expectations.

He said not only was the president’s address reactionary, but it even failed to make tangible promises that addressed the issues.

According to Ajadi, the president should engage the youths issue by issue, and not merely appeal for them to stop protesting.

“I am deeply saddened by the unrest in some states and the tragic loss of lives,” the president said. “This is welcome, but after that, what next?” Ajadi rhetorically queried.