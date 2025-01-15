Aiyedatiwa sacks cabinet members, retains 2 commissioners

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has relieved the members of the State Executive Council (SEC) of their job with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan, in Akure on Wednesday.

In a copy of the statement obtained by Daily Trust, the governor asked the affected cabinet members to hand over all government property in their possession to the accounting officers.

Aiyedatiwa, however, exempted two members of the cabinet from the dissolution due to the critical nature of their duties. They are the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, and the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Omowunmi Isaac.

“All the affected cabinet members are to hand over all government property in their care to the accounting officers of their respective ministries.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa thanked the EXCO members for their service and contributions to the development of Ondo State under his administration and wished them well in their future endeavours,” the statement read.

Aiyedatiwa had won the November 16 2024 governorship poll after beating his main rival in the PDP, Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

On February 24, 2025, Aiyedatiwa is expected to be sworn as the 5th democratically elected governor of the state.