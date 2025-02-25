Aiyedatiwa pays tribute to Akeredolu at swearing-in, appoints Fasoranti’s son as SSG

Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was sworn in as the seventh democratically elected governor yesterday, has credited his emergence to the ‘prophecy’ of his late predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Olaide Adelami, took the oath of office on Monday, administered by the state’s Chief Judge, Olusegun Odunsola.

Accompanied by his wife, Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, the governor expressed gratitude to Akeredolu for choosing him as deputy three years ago and for his public endorsement.

Aiyedatiwa pledged to lead with dedication, prioritising the welfare of the people, particularly the vulnerable. He promised increased investment in education.

Meanwhile, Aiyedatiwa has appointed Dr Taiwo Fasoranti as Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Fasoranti, a medical doctor, is the son of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti. He replaces Tayo Oluwatuyi, who died in a car accident last December.

The governor also reappointed Kayode Ajulo (SAN) as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Omowunmi Isaac as Commissioner for Finance, among other key appointments, urging them to “hit the ground running.”

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ekiti state governor, Abiodun Oyebanji; former governor of Ondo, Olusegun Mimiko; APC national chairman, Umar Ganduje, and others.