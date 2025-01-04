Aiyedatiwa mourns late Ondo SSG

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has mourned the passing of Temitayo Oluwatuyi, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), describing him as a “dedicated public servant.”

Oluwatuyi died on Saturday following complications from a road accident.

He died at a private hospital.

The deceased, best known as ‘Tukana’ among his political class and admirers, was involved in an auto crash a fortnight ago while travelling to Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Aiyedatiwa in a statement saluted Oluwatuyi for his unwavering commitment to administrative coordination and policy advisory.

According to the statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Wale Akinlosotu, the governor said that the deceased served with distinction and played a crucial role in the state government.

Aiyedatiwa also noted that Oluwatuyi worked closely with him and other top officials of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“It is with profound sadness that the Government of Ondo State announces the passing of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), on January 4, 2025.

“He was involved in a ghastly car accident on Sunday, 15th December, 2024, while travelling to Ibadan and was subsequently hospitalised.

“Hon. Oluwatuyi was a dedicated public servant whose unwavering commitment to administrative coordination, policy advisory, and implementation had a significant impact on Ondo State.

“Having served government in various capacities, including as Chairman of Akure South local government, Commissioner and twice as SSG, Hon. Oluwatuyi will forever be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Ondo State,” the statement read.

The government, however, extended its deepest condolences to the Oluwatuyi family, friends, and associates during this difficult time.