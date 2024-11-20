✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Aiyedatiwa, deputy get certificates of return

    By Abbas Jimoh

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificates of Return to the Governor-elect of Ondo State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami.

The event, which took place at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday, had dignitaries including the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC); Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; in attendance.
The INEC National Commissioner for Ondo State, who also supervised the election, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, presented the certificates to the winners.
Speaking after receiving his certificate, Aiyedatiwa thanked the people of Ondo State for exercising their franchise and renewing his mandate.
“The mandate you have just renewed via your huge votes across the 18 LGAs where we won convincingly has placed a burden on me to serve you better than I did before now,” he said.
He also thanked President Bola Tinubu, whom he said provided a level playing field for all parties.
“I thanked all other stakeholders for their commitment to the electoral process. I also thanked INEC for conducting a free, fair, transparent, credible, and inclusive election,” Aiyedatiwa said.
Daily Trust reports that INEC declared Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent governor, winner of the Saturday’s off-cycle governorship election in Ondo State, defeating 17 other parties that contested the election.

