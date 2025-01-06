Aiyedatiwa declares 3-day mourning to honour late SSG

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has declared a three-day mourning and prayer period to honour the passing of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Temitayo Oluwatuyi.

Daily Trust had reported that the late SSG died on Saturday following complications from a road accident, which occurred two weeks ago.

The deceased fondly called ‘Tukana’ was involved in an auto crash while travelling from Akure to Ibadan, Oyo state.

SPONSOR AD

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of the late Oluwatuyi in Akure, Gov Aiyedatiwa revealed that the three-day mourning and prayer would begin on Sunday 5th till Tuesday 7th to honour the departed SSG.

The governor, who led members of the State Executive Council on the visit to the bereaved wife of the deceased, said the late Oluwatuyi lived a fulfilled life and made positive impacts on many people.