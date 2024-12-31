Aisha Maikudi emerges UniAbuja VC

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, under the chairmanship of Air Vice-Marshal Saddiq Ismaila Kaita (Rtd), has approved the appointment of Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi as the 7th Substantive vice-chancellor of the University.

The appointment was announced during the 77th Extraordinary Meeting of Council on Tuesday.

According to a statement by Acting Director, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, the appointment which takes effect from January 1, 2025, is for a non-renewable tenure of five years.

He said Maikudi emerged as the best among 10 shortlisted candidates and interviewed by the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board of the University, in line with the extant regulations governing the process.