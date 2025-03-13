 Aisha Ashimugu not arrested by EFCC – Aide

Nigerian successful businesswoman and socialite, Aisha Achimugu, was not taken into custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), her media aide, David Abakpa, has said.
He said this while reacting to some reports published on Thursday, describing the claims as “fake news”.
Abakpa attributed the fake news captioned “EFCC Arrests Flamboyant Socialite, Aisha Achimugu” to the cheap handiwork of the enemies of his hardworking principal.
While urging the public to disregard the fake news, he noted that Mrs. Achimugu is not in the country, let alone being arrested by the EFCC.
He said that the unfounded rumor was a calculated attempt by unscrupulous elements who are bend to tarnish the hard earned reputation of Mrs. Achimugu by all means.
The statement reads in part, “It is a lie sponsored by enemies! Aisha Achimugu is never arrested or detained by the EFCC. Anyone can confirm from the Commission.
“Aisha Achimugu, in the first place, is not in the country. She left the country on a business trip last week.”
“Mrs. Achimugu is a law abiding Nigerian who is highly respected internationally for her legitimate dealings. She is well known for creating jobs for Nigerian youths, thereby impacting the economy with her businesses.”
