IT World
Airtel’s SmartCash introduces seamless cowry top-up solutions for customers

SmartCash Payment Service Bank, a subsidiary of Airtel Nigeria, has announced the newly added convenient method for customers to top up their Cowry cards using…

airtel
    By Zakariyya Adaramola

SmartCash Payment Service Bank, a subsidiary of Airtel Nigeria, has announced the newly added convenient method for customers to top up their Cowry cards using the SmartCash mobile app.  

This announcement follows an integration with Touch and Pay, a provider of automated payment solutions and the owner of Cowry, the company said in a statement. 

The new SmartCash feature aims to meet the social needs of the masses, enhancing the ease of transportation, while promoting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cashless initiative. 

Commenting on the integration, Chief Executive Officer, SmartCash PSB, Ayotunde Kuponiyi restated the company’s commitment to continuing innovation as a pathway towards advancing digital payment solutions.

“At SmartCash PSB, we firmly believe in enhancing convenience and accessibility for everyone, regardless of where they live. By integrating Cowry card top-ups in our mobile app and USSD channel, we aim to advance commuter convenience, aligning with our mission to empower customers with seamless and efficient payment service. This initiative also supports Nigeria’s cashless vision,” Kuponiyi said.

He added that the new integration with Cowry Card on the SmartCash app is yet another expression of efficient and convenient payment systems in line with the national goal of a more digitized economy.

 

