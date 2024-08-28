Airtel users stranded as Ijaw youths shut facility in Bayelsa

Airtel subscribers and customers in Bayelsa State experienced network outages on Wednesday as youths said to be members of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), shut down…

Airtel subscribers and customers in Bayelsa State experienced network outages on Wednesday as youths said to be members of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), shut down Airtel’s distribution mast in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The IYC Worldwide is staging a protest to demand the reversal of the diesel supply contract awarded to a non-indigenous contractor.

The protest, led by National Director of Mobilization, Comrade Ari Fekorigha, and Special Assistant on Oil, Gas and Employment Generation to the National President of the Ijaw Youth Council, Amb. Douyi Tonworimi Duere, also demanded the reinstatement of Dennison Systems Solution Limited, an indigenous contractor for the diesel supply contract to Airtel Nigeria in Bayelsa State, citing its positive impact on the community through scholarships and skills acquisition programs.

The IYC emphasized its support for local content and deemed the appointment of a non-indigenous contractor as inappropriate.

The Youth body said failure to reinstate Dennison Systems Solution Limited, would result in a permanent shut down of the telecommunications mast until further notice.

They stated that if the telecommunication company does not reverse its anti-local content policy, they will embark on peaceful protest in solidarity with Biogbolo Epie youths to press home their demands.

The IYC had on July 28, embarked on similar protest and shutdown the facility of the company in Yenagoa.

As at the time of filing the report, no official of the Airtel company was found in the facility for comment, as the aggrieved youths were still occupying the facility in Biogbolo axis of Yenagoa.