Airstrikes killed Boko Haram commanders, 35 fighters –NAF

Troops of the Nigerian military attached to Operation Hadin Kai in the Northeast zone of the country, have reportedly bombarded some terrorists’ enclaves in Borno State, killing some Boko Haram commanders terrorising the region.

The troops, drawn from the Nigerian Air Force, while pursuing the enemies with their fighter jets also reportedly killed 35 fighters during different operations in the Arina area, located at the Southern Tumbuns of the state.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, who revealed the development to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, explained that before the operation was carried out, intelligence revealed that the terrorists had migrated to the area.

Gabkwet, an Air Vice Marshal, gave the names of the terrorists’ commanders as Munzir Arika, Sani Dilla (Dan Hausawan Jubillaram), Ameer Modu, Dan Fulani Fari Fari, and Bakoura Arina Chiki.

The senior military officer explained that intelligence revealed after the operation carried out by the air component of the Operation Hadin Kai that the 5 commanders and 35 of their foot soldiers were severely injured or completely eliminated.

“In a decisive effort to further weaken the activities of the remnant of terrorists operating in the Northeast while also protecting innocent civilians and own troops, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai successfully executed an air interdiction mission on August 16 in Arina, Southern Tumbuns, Borno State.

“Additionally, credible intelligence further revealed that five key terrorist leaders were either killed or severely injured in the strikes. The terrorists’ commanders are believed to have been present at the location during the operation,” the senior military officer told journalists.

The NAF spokesman stated that the operation had degraded the operational capability of terrorists in the North East, and would continue in that direction till the remaining remnants were completely wiped out.

He said, “Before the mission, intelligence had revealed the clandestine migration of terrorists into the area from neighbouring locations.

“Confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions were further conducted on 12 and 15 August 2024, which identified numerous terrorists and active structures concealed under trees.

“Consequently, coordinated airstrikes were launched over the location, and the targets successfully engaged, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of their structures.

“Battle Damage Assessment after the strikes revealed that several pieces of equipment, vehicles, water vessels and a suspected medical dispensary were obliterated by the strikes.

“This operation has, no doubt, significantly degraded the operational capacity of the few remaining terrorists in the region.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to supporting the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in safeguarding the region and ensuring peace and security prevail.”