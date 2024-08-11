Airstrikes hit 13 illegal refining sites in Niger Delta – NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says airstrikes by the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe has destroyed 13 illegal refining sites. This is according to…

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says airstrikes by the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe has destroyed 13 illegal refining sites.

This is according to a statement by NAF’s Director, Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Sunday in Abuja,

Gabkwet said that 10 overhead tanks and several gallons of illegally refined products were also destroyed in the operation.

He said that he airstrikes were part of efforts to curtail activities of oil thieves and economic saboteurs engaged in illegal and nefarious acts of bursting oil pipelines and siphoning crude oil.

He said that the air component had increased its rate of patrol, especially within the Niger Delta region, with the aim of locating illegal oil refining sites and destroying them.

“In arguably one of its most successful operations conducted along the Imo River, near Obuzor and Okoloma, about 13 active illegal refining sites were discovered.

“These sites were subsequently destroyed after the crew employed the weapons on board the aircraft.

“Several overhead tanks connected to reservoirs, as well as numerous gallons were also destroyed in the process.

“In all, 13 illegal sites, 10 overhead tanks and several gallons of illegally refined products were effectively destroyed,” he said.

Gabkwet said that the crew also spotted a truck along the riverbank, with four canoes, loading illegal products into the truck.

According to him, after a thorough scan of the area and observing the criminals dispersed in disarray upon sighting the aircraft, the truck as well as the canoes were attacked and destroyed.

He said that the crew continued its patrol over the Trans Niger Pipeline, from Rumuekpe-Nkpoku to Bonny. (NAN)