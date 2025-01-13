Airstrike kills 15 in Zamfara

They’re vigilantes – Gov

We killed bandits – NAF

Fifteen persons were said to have been killed on Saturday in a military airstrike in some communities in Maradun and Zurmi Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

Daily Trust learnt yesterday that more than 30 other people also sustained injuries in the airstrike.

The incident took the number of Nigerians killed in accidental drone bombings at various communities in the North in the last 11 years to 465.

Residents, who confirmed the Saturday’s incident in Zamfara villages to our reporter, said it occurred in the evening after the locals had chased out the bandits who planned to attack them.

They alleged that troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) mistook villagers for bandits.

A resident of Jan-Bako, who simply identified himself as Musa, said: “What happened was that a gang of bandits on Friday stormed the two villages that are close to one another with the intention to attack the residents. However, the residents engaged them in a gunfight and finally chased them away after spending some minutes exchanging fire with them.

“The following day (Saturday), the bandits regrouped and returned to the villages to accomplish their mission, but the residents resisted again. After exchanging fire, the bandits were forcefully pushed out from the villages.

“Thereafter, the residents climbed the hills that surrounded the villages in order to have a clear view of the movements of the bandits in case they decided to return to the villages. While awaiting the return of the bandits on the hills, a military jet arrived and bombed the area, thereby killing 15 residents and injuring over 30 others.”

Another resident, Muhammad Aminu, also narrated: “We had prior knowledge about the coming of the bandits, hence, we prepared for them. When they arrived, we engaged them in a gunfight and successfully chased them from our villages.

“We were determined and Alhamdulillah, we won the fight. But unfortunately, the military fighter jet arrived and bombed the area, killing our people and injuring others. The airstrike took place after the bandits had left the area.”

Another resident, Auwalu Ibrahim, said: “I learnt that 15 people were killed and 16 injured persons were admitted at Bako General Hospital and about same figures of others are receiving medical treatment at Moriki General Hospital.

Yunusa Iliya, from Dumama, said: “It is unfortunate that after the residents had protected themselves against the bandits, a military fighter jet terminated the lives of some and injured others.

“It is quite regrettable that the military fighter jet mistook the residents as bandits. The military ought to have obtained accurate information about the movement of the bandits so that civilians would not have been killed in the airstrike.”

A top police officer in Maradun Local Government Area, who prepared not to be mentioned, told Daily Trust that the victims were mostly members of the local vigilante group.

“The victims of the airstrike were bombed while chasing some bandits around Moriki town. The members of the vigilante group accompanied by personnel of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards (CPG), were pursuing a gang of bandits when the military fighter jet bombed them, killing scores of them and injuring several others.

“It was in the evening and you know our local security personnel normally dress in black. So, while they were walking, the military fighter jet sighted them and perceived them as bandits, hence, bombed them.

“Most of them are residents of Maradun town and according to a report, one CPG personnel and scores of members of the local vigilante group were killed; while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries during the airstrike.

“The NAF carried out a series of airstrikes in Zamfara state on Saturday and several bandits were killed and dozens of others sustained wounds. We also learnt that some kidnapped victims were rescued during the operation,” the police officer said.

Gov identifies victims as CJTF, vigilante members

The state government, in a statement yesterday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, quoted Governor Dauda Lawal as expressing “deep condolences” to the families of the civilian casualties affected by the airstrike at Tungar Kara in Zurmi LGA.

The statement said the governor commended the military’s efforts in the renewed onslaught against bandits in the state.

According to the statement, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in a successful airstrike over the weekend, decisively targeted bandits attacking villages in Zurmi and Maradun Local Government Areas.

The statement disclosed that the civilian casualties were members of the local vigilante who were mistakenly identified as the bandits fleeing from Gidan Makera in the Boko district of Zurmi LGA.

The statement read in part: “We have received multiple positive reports of precision strikes carried out by the Air Component of Operation Fansar Yamma over the weekend in troubled Maradun and Zurmi Local Government Areas.

“This intervention by the military has significantly degraded the operational capacity of the bandits and has shown the commitment of the Nigeria Air Force to carrying out its constitutional mandate of protecting civilians and safeguarding the lives and property of the people.

“As a responsible government, we assure all the people of the state that the government of Zamfara State remains steadfast in its resolve to sustain the gains made in the fight against banditry and related criminalities. The recent success indicates that the collaborative efforts between the state and federal security agencies yield positive results.

“In light of these achievements, the state government reaffirms its commitment to providing all necessary support to the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies to sustain their operations and bring lasting peace to the state.

“We will continue to offer support to enhance intelligence sharing, provide logistics, and strengthen community engagement, all in the spirit of a comprehensive approach to security and achieving the ultimate goal of restoring normalcy across all parts of the state.

“Regrettably, some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and local vigilantes were also affected during the operation in Tungar Kara, resulting in the loss of lives. We pray to Almighty Allah to grant them Jannah.

“The state government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen JTF personnel and assures them that the sacrifices of the deceased will not go in vain. The government will provide necessary support and assistance to the bereaved families.”

When contacted on phone, Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant-Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, said the statement issued had explained everything and they had nothing to add.

We killed scores of bandits – NAF

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force, In a statement issued by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Alinboyewa, said top bandit commanders haD been killed in a series of airstrikes in Zamfara State.

Akinboyewa said the strikes, which were conducted in collaboration with ground troops, left several other bandits injured.

The NAF spokesperson also said local intelligence reports confirmed that the bandits, loyal to notorious leader Kachallah Bello Turji, suffered heavy casualties.

He, however, said that despite the airstrikes, the whereabouts of the notorious bandits’ leader, Kachallah Turji, remained unknown.

“Scores of bandits were neutralized, while many others, including some top commanders, sustained varying degrees of injuries. Sequel to the fierce engagement, Kachallah Turji’s whereabouts remains unknown, adding further pressure on his crumbling network,” he said.

The NAF spokesman described the Operation Fansan Yamma as a well-coordinated air-ground assault executed, with real-time coordination from an Intelligence Surveillance and reconnaissance platform overhead, ensuring accurate target correlation.

He noted that the bandits were observed fleeing eastward of the hill, in a desperate bid to escape, a move that prompted further engagements that successfully neutralized additional targets.

“The identified targets were swiftly engaged using rockets and cannons in multiple passes, delivering devastating blows to the enemy. The aircrew maintained visual and radio contact with the ground troops.

“This resounding success has been met with widespread celebrations from locals in Zamfara State, who expressed relief and gratitude for the operation’s positive impact. In a heartening outcome, several kidnapped victims were also freed, bringing hope to many families affected by the banditry.

“The Nigerian Air Force has reiterated its unwavering commitment to coordinating with ground forces to eradicate all forms of criminality in the country. Together, we will defeat all enemies militating against the security of our territories and wellbeing of our people, paving the way for the peace and prosperity of our Great Nation,” Akinboyewa added.

‘Turji holds worshippers as human shield’

In a related development, some bandits, said to be loyal to Turji, have reportedly attacked a mosque in Birnin Yaro village of Zamfara State and abducted several worshippers.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert, the attack was launched uring Isha prayers on Friday night.

The attackers reportedly herded the victims into the forest, with a source saying Turji was planning to use the people as shield against attack on his enclave by the Nigerian troops.

Past incidents

A data compiled by Daily Trust showed that 10 persons died at Kayamla village of Borno State on March 16, 2014 when airstrikes targeting terrorists turned awry.

Fifty three internally displaced persons were reportedly killed and many others injured by military airstrikes on January 17, 2027 at Rann camp, also in Borno State.

On February 28, 2018, twenty persons died in an airstrike by the military at Daglun village in Borno State.

The data also showed that 11 civilians were killed by a military airstrike at Ajia village in Birnin Magaji LGA Zamfara State on April 11, 2019.

On July 2, 2019, an airstrike that occurred at Gajigana in Borno State killed 13 villagers.

On April 25, 2021, thirty soldiers were reportedly killed by airstrikes from the troops of the NAF.

Nine farmers lost their lives at Buwari village in Yobe State on September 16, 2021 in an airstrike by troops targeting terrorists.

The data also revealed that 20 fishermen died in a similar incident at Kwatar Daban Mascara in Borno State on September 26, 2021.

Six children were reportedly killed in a military airstrike that occurred at Kuragba, Shiroro LGA, Niger State, on April 20, 2022.

On July 6, 2022 a similar aircraft killed two persons at Kunkunni village, Safana LGA, Katsina State.

On December 17, 2022, no fewer than 60 villagers died in a military airstrike at at Mutunji community, Dausadau Emirate in Maru LGA, Zamfara State.

The data further revealed that on January 24, 2023, 18 persons died in an airstrike by troops at Galkogo, Shiroro LGA, Niger State.

Another airstrike also reportedly claimed 40 lives at Rukubi village in Doma LGA, Nasarawa State, on January 25, 2023.

On March 3, 2023, three persons lost their lives to a military airstrike at Sabon Gida village, Fatika district Giwa of Kaduna State.

In August 2023, woman was also reportedly killed in an airstrike that happed at Kwaki community in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, an accidental military airstrike killed over 100 civilians and injured many others who converged on Tundun Biri, Kaduna State, for Maulud celebration.

On September 27, 2024, 24 persons were reportedly dead in a military airstrike at Jika da Kolo village in Giwa LGA, Kaduna State.

An accidental military airstrike was said to have killed 10 civilians at two villages in Sokoto on December 24, 2024.