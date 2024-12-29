Airports to get mobile courts to try unruly passengers

Authorities in the aviation sector have concluded plans to establish mobile courts at airports to try unruly passengers.

Daily Trust reports that some passengers protesting against flight delays or cancellations sometimes resort to physical attacks on airline and airport workers or disrupt facilities at the airports.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have frowned against the attitude.

Also as part of measures to address incidents of flight disruptions especially at airports without 24-hour operation, authorities have agreed to extend airport operational hours to 10 pm at sunset airports.

The sunset airports are those operating between the hours of 7 a.m and 7 p.m due to absence of night flying facilities.

Daily Trust reports that most times when there are delays at the destination airports especially from Lagos and Abuja, most airports without 24 hour operation usually suffer cancellation with passengers getting agitated.

But at a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to tackle rising flight disruptions held at the NCAA Annex in Lagos, it was agreed that airport operational hours would be extended to 10:00pm for sunset airports with facilities and adequate lighting.

The meeting was attended by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, representatives of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), as well as Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) led by Vice-President, Mr. Allen Onyema who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace.

The meeting was convened to address widespread flight disruptions caused by the harmattan season and other operational challenges while it focused on finding lasting solutions through collaboration and effective policy implementation.

In the communique at the end of the meeting signed by the NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu, stakeholders condemned the rising incidents of unruly behaviours by passengers who sometimes beat up airline staff over flight delays or cancellations.

It was agreed that sensitisation campaigns against unruly passenger behaviour would be jointly conducted by NCAA and FAAN, with a public statement to be issued.

The communique added, “AVSEC officials are to deploy promptly during passenger agitations at the airports and de-escalate aggression professionally.

“Efforts are underway with local leaders to address waste management and other environmental issues near airports, to help reduce bird strike risks.

“Unauthorised access to tarmacs will not be tolerated, and stricter security measures will be enforced.”

Also, airlines were advised to optimise/trim their flight schedules to a manageable size and maintain standby aircraft to manage Aircraft on Ground (AOG) situations.

It was also agreed that weather forecasts from NIMET should be utilised for better flight scheduling.”

Also the meeting encouraged airlines to collaborate on luggage and passenger handling, (re-protection) following the example of Ibom Air’s partnerships.

“Passengers should be informed formally when luggage is removed due to space or weight limitations,” it added.

Similarly, airlines expressed concerns over negative media narratives and called for investigations into defamatory reporting.

The resolution added, “Passengers must be educated on weather-related disruptions and their implications on flight schedules.

“Airlines must during disruptions mandatorily provide information, CARE, refreshments, rerouting options and hotel accommodation as applicable and process all passenger refunds for tickets as stipulated by Nig. CARs 2023 Part 19 (immediately for cash purchase and within two weeks for online purchases), as mandated by the DGCA.

“Delayed/loss/missing/ pilfered luggage complaints must be addressed speedily with appropriate compensation offered.”