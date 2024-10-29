Airport projects: Senate approves refund of N24bn to Kebbi, Nasarawa

The Senate has approved a request by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to refund a total of N24 billion to Kebbi and Nasarawa States for executing federal airport projects in their domains.

The approval was sequel to the consideration and adoption of a report of Senate committee on local and foreign debts presented by the chairman, Senator Manu Haruna (Taraba Central) during plenary.

Recall that President Tinubu had in May, 2024, asked the Senate to approve N15 billion for Kebbi and N9 billion for Nasarawa States.

Senator Aminu Abbas, who spoke after presentation of the report of the committee stressed the need to approve the request because of the importance of airports to the development and insecurity of the country.

Senator Isah Jibrin (APC, Kogi East), in his contribution said Kogi State has also embarked on airport project after which reimbursement would be sought from the federal government.

The senators later approved the request through a voice vote.