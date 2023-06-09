Airlift of Taraba pilgrims begins tomorrow

Taraba State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has said the airlift of pilgrims from the state to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia land will begin tomorrow,…

Taraba State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has said the airlift of pilgrims from the state to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia land will begin tomorrow, Saturday, at Yola International Airport in Adamawa State.

The Public Relations Officer of the board, Alhaji Hamza Baban Muri, disclosed this on Thursday in Jalingo.

He said the intending pilgrims are currently undergoing screening for blood tests and immunisation at the board’s headquarters.

He explained that the intending pilgrims were also receiving lectures, adding that many of them had already received their handbags and other important items.

