Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Wakili: A Quintessential Fighter Pilot

The Nigerian Air Force, the skies, and all who knew him have lost a true hero with the passing of Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Ahmed Wakili. A legendary fighter pilot, his legacy of over 3,738 flying hours and remarkable service in the ECOMOG operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone remains etched in the annals of Nigeria’s military history. To those who served with him, he was not only an exceptional pilot but also a mentor, friend, and leader who inspired confidence, loyalty, and respect. There’s no better tribute to a military man than the testimonies of his comrades in arms. Here, we celebrate his life through the words of some distinguished officers whose lives he profoundly touched. One was his commander, two were his superiors and one was his junior.

“The Audacity of Death—Air Commodore Joseph “Skipper” Okoiye (rtd), his Commander in Yola and at ECOMOG Air Task Force, 1990-1992. Air Commodore Joseph Okoiye remembers AVM Wakili as a fearless and resourceful pilot who embraced every challenge. Recalling Wakili’s posting to NAF Yola in the 1980s, Okoiye describes how Wakili took to the skies as a natural warrior. Together, they tested Nigeria’s defences, pushing boundaries in treacherous terrains—from the Cameroonian mountains to the Lake Chad borders and the uncharted sands of Sokoto. Through low-level training missions and daring sea flights, Wakili’s strength and determination shone, as he seemed to challenge death itself.

Wakili’s courage was tested in combat during ECOMOG operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone, where he faced anti-aircraft fire yet returned to complete his mission. In Okoiye’s words, “In all of these, we all returned to Nigeria alive, only to learn of your demise today from a mere road accident.” Wakili’s passing is a poignant reminder of life’s unpredictability, but his legacy lives on, immortalised in the memories of his brave comrades. Air Commodore Okoiye closes, ‘praying for Allah’s mercy upon Wakili and the strength for all who mourn him’.

SPONSOR AD

Gone But Not Forgotten – Air Commodore Dave Esi (rtd), Commander, Nigerian Air Force Detachment, Minna

For Air Commodore Dave Esi, AVM Ahmed Wakili was a gentleman and a man of compassion. Dave recounts how, when Wakili succeeded him in Minna in 2009, he readily welcomed his (Esi’s) son, who had yet to secure housing, into his residence. “Oga, he’s our boy,” Wakili said, showing not only his respect for his senior, but also his generosity of spirit.

This act of kindness became a treasured memory for Esi’s family and a testament to Wakili’s character. For Esi, Wakili’s untimely passing is deeply painful, but he finds solace in the knowledge that his friend left behind a legacy of kindness and humility. Dave’s heartfelt tribute reminds us that AVM Wakili was more than just a fighter; he was a man of compassion, gone but never to be forgotten.

He showed intent to excel very early – Air Vice Marshal BG Sa’idu (rtd), Wakilin Soron Zazzau. colleague

Irecall when late Ahmed Wakili attended his undergraduate pilot-flying course with the United States Air Force and came back with superlative results 1983-1985. From there, there was no going back as he moved from one pilot training assignment to another operational assignment. He discussed operational and flying issues so effortlessly, and has left an indelible mark in the Alpha-Jet family of the Nigerian Air Force. He was a delight to all those of us who knew him. May Allah comfort his family.

Tribute to Late AVM Wakili Ahmed – Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya (rtd), a junior officer

AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya remembers “Oga Wakili” with profound respect and gratitude, recalling their first encounter in Yola in 1991. Upon learning that Adesanya had no means of getting around town, Wakili lent him his blue Honda car, encouraging the young officer to familiarise himself with the area. Though Adesanya, then inexperienced at driving, dared not venture beyond the officers’ quarters, the gesture left an indelible impression of Wakili’s generosity.

Years later, Adesanya had the honour of working under Wakili during ECOMOG operations, witnessing his discipline, expertise, and dedication firsthand. Wakili was not only a commander but a mentor whose humility and kindness stood out. Their shared birthday on April 21 became a source of camaraderie and celebration. Adesanya mourns his passing but is comforted by Wakili’s legacy of professionalism, humour, and humanity.

A Legacy of Bravery, Compassion, and Service. As we bid farewell to AVM Ahmed Wakili, we remember a life dedicated to service, bravery, and compassion. He was a quintessential fighter pilot, a steadfast leader, and a cherished friend. His daring feats in combat and his acts of kindness reflect a man who not only defended Nigeria’s skies but also lifted up those around him with a generous spirit.

AVM Wakili’s passing is a great loss to Nigeria, to his fellow servicemen, and to all who had the privilege of knowing him. His courage, kindness, and integrity remain etched in the memories of those he inspired. May he rest in peace, and may his legacy forever soar.

Before his death, and after retirement from the Nigerian Air Force, late Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Wakili was serving as a non-executive commissioner (North West) at the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). He hailed from Jigawa State and is survived by two wives and children.

He died on November9, 2024 in Kaduna in a road traffic accident. May Allah forgive his mistakes.

Group Captain Sadeeq Garba Shehu ((rtd) a Security and Defence Consultant who served with late AVM Wakili wrote from Kaduna.