Air Peace under attack since start of London operation –Onyema 

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has said the airline has been under severe attacks since it started its London operation in February 2024.

Onyema spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting with the theme, “Finding lasting solutions to flight disruptions,” where operators and stakeholders deliberated on the persistent flight delays and cancellations in the industry.

The stakeholders meeting was attended by Airline Operators; Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku; representatives of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), among others.

SPONSOR AD

Onyema, who is also the Vice-President of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), stated that the attacks against the airline were being initiated from Nigeria.

He said the attacks came in form of accusations of delays and cancellations of flights when the airline was clearly not at fault.

“These people are relentless in their attacks and they are doing it in such a way that it’s becoming dangerous. I call on security agencies to investigate these. I’m saying this with every patriotic instinct in me. This is scary. These people are doing everything to malign the airline,” he said.

He stated that many people had been posting false videos and narratives against the airline on social media with a view to denigrating the airline.

He also pointed at false news that claimed that an Air Peace flight crashed in Western Sahara with people dead. He said those behind the series of false narratives against the airline must be cautioned.

According to him, Air Peace is not only the target.

“The target of these people is to diminish the success achieved by this administration especially the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

“The aviation industry under President Bola Tinubu has improved, the ease of doing business has improved and it’s excellent but some people want to rubbish the successes of this administration by these fake videos and narratives,” he said.