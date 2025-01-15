Air Peace stands with global giants in aviation safety – IATA

Air Peace has received its sixth consecutive International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification.

Daily Trust reports that the IOSA certification which is renewed regularly by airlines presumes that the airline operates with the highest standard of safety.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Dr. Samson Fatokun, IATA’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, commended Air Peace for consistently meeting the stringent safety requirements.

Fatokun in his comment stated that when it comes to global safety standard, Air Peace stands shoulder to shoulder with aviation giants and the best airlines in the world.

He noted that the IOSA certification process, conducted by independent external auditors, is one of the most rigorous assessments in the industry, designed to ensure compliance with international safety and operational standards.

According to him, Air Peace has not only maintained but surpassed expectations, earning a reputation for safety that places it on a pedestal in the international aviation sectors.

Fatokun further emphasized that achieving and renewing the IOSA certification is no small feat, as many airlines struggle to maintain compliance after initial success.

He urged other Nigerian airlines to follow Air Peace’s example, noting that prioritizing safety and operational integrity would elevate the entire industry and enhance Nigeria’s reputation in global aviation.

The Chairman/CEO of Air Peace commended the Nigerian government, particularly the Minister of Aviation, for creating a supportive environment that encourages the growth of local airlines.

He called on other airlines to strive for IOSA certification, which not only validates their safety processes but also positions them as credible competitors on the global stage.

According to him, this milestone is not just a badge of honor for Air Peace but also a source of pride for Nigeria, showcasing the country’s ability to produce world-class airlines capable of holding their own among global giants.

Onyema further expressed his profound gratitude to God, the staff, and the management for their relentless efforts in sustaining this remarkable milestone.

He described the certification as a testament to Air Peace’s unwavering dedication to operational excellence and its commitment to prioritizing the safety and comfort of passengers.