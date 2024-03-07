Air Peace gifted 6 Nigerians London Flight Tickets

Air Peace has gifted six Nigerians Return Tickets to London at the recently held Silverbird Man of the year Awards. The six Nigerians emerged winners…

The six Nigerians emerged winners of a raffle draw that was sponsored by the airline.

The raffle draw, facilitated by the Chairman of Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema, was one of the major highlights of the award event.

Onyema, who congratulated the winners, said they would join the airline’s inaugural flight to London on March 30, 2024, adding that the airline would also process their visas for them.

Air Peace has concluded plans for its London inaugural flight slated for March 30, 2024, and has announced incredibly low fares on the route.