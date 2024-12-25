Air Force decorates spokesman, 18 with enviable AVM rank

Authorities of the Nigerian Air Force, on Tuesday decorated its Director, Public Relations and Information, Olusola Akinboyewa, with his new rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), alongside 18 other senior officers.

Akinboyewa, who assumed office as the NAF spokesman in October, was decorated by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, supported by his wife, Mrs Akinboyewa.

In the same vein, 33 Group Captains were also decorated with the rank of Air Commodore.

Daily Trust reports that the decoration ceremony had the Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, represented by his Deputy, Ben Kalu, as the special guest of honour.

Also in attendance are the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana and other top military officers as well as families of the officers.

In his remarks, Kalu lauded the NAF for being steadfast, courageous, and professional in their dedication towards protecting lives and property, adding that their sacrifices were the reason people sleep well at night.

According to him, it calls for celebration when some of them are identified as having differentiated themselves in their determination, in the way that they do things and professionalism in their career.

“What we came here to do is to celebrate them as we decorate them into higher ranks, and you know what they are doing for this nation. The armed forces is something that cannot be replaced, a rule that cannot be replaced by any other sector of the economy.

“That was why Mr. President, in his wisdom last night during his national media engagement, commended the armed forces. The president has created more innovative platforms to enable Nigerians sleep well at night and the integrity of our borders protected and the dignity of our nation preserved,” he said.

The CAS, Air Marshal Abubakar, reminded the newly promoted officers that their elevation was not merely a reward but a call to higher responsibility.

“Accordingly, you must continue to display the same exceptional determination, selfless service, and commitment to excellence which earned you your elevation. I must add that as you assume higher responsibilities, your support will be even more critical.

“To other personnel aspiring for promotion, let today’s ceremony serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration. Our gathering here today reaffirms that hard work and dedication are the cornerstones of success, and they will always be rewarded in the long run,” he said.